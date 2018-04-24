Moeed heroics gave Freiston LL hope

SLBL Premier

Bourne 2nds 247-5, Freiston LL 225 - Bourne won by 22 runs.

Freiston, Leake and Leverton fell 23 runs short of pulling off an unlikely victory in their first league match of the season.

Bourne Seconds made an imposing 247-5, but a century from Abdul Moeed gave Freiston hope in their run chase.

Bourne began well with openers Dunn and Good putting on a 52 for the first wicket.

Freiston got a well needed breakthrough when Good was trapped LBW by Tommy Atkinson for 14.

However, this brought Bentley to the crease, who joined with Dunn to post a superb 117-run partnership.

Freiston kept to the task and Zakir Gatta deservedly picked up the wicket of Bentley for 78.

Two good catches in the deep from Zeeshan Hassan gave Stewart Kirtley and Abdul Moeed a wicket apiece.

Bourne closed on 247, with Dunn falling just short of a much-deserved century, ending on an unbeaten 96.

Freiston’s reply started badly as Waseem Ilyas was caught in the covers without scoring.

Freiston were unable to build partnerships as they lost regular wickets, Richard Paul making 25, Zeeshan Saeed 15 and Kirtley 11.

It wasn’t until Taimur Mian joined Moeed at the crease that Freiston could build some momentum.

When the pair took 24 runs off the 41st over, Freiston needed 45 off four overs.

However, any hopes off an unlikely victory where shattered when Moeed went for 103 and Mian was yorked for a entertaining 36.

Bourne polished off the Freiston tail with ease, dismissing the visitors for 225.

Freiston will look to improve with the ball when they host newly promoted Long Sutton this weekend.

SLBL Division Two

Freiston 2nds 107-5, Belton Park 2nds 24, Freiston won by 83 runs.

The Appleyard family starred in Freiston Seconds’ victory over Belton Park Seconds.

Son Tom scored a superb 48 on a challenging batting surface before father Steve claimed five wickets to decimate the visitors reply.

On a difficult early season batting surface Freiston had to be patient.

Tom Appleyard combined a solid defensive technique with an ability to score off loose balls to provide the mainstay of Freiston’s innings. The opener received support from Richard Paul (11) and Mick Stapleton (12), as Freiston posted a competitive score.

Appleyard deserved a half century but was caught at square leg two short of the milestone.

With the ball Freiston started superbly and didn’t give Belton Park a sniff.

Steve Appleyard led the way claiming five wickets, as he utilised the helpful conditions to the maximum.

Danny Lumley and Jonny Whitehead both picked up two wickets as Belton Park were bundled out for 24.