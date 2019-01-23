18 county golds for Boston swimmers

Boston Amateur Swimming Club members struck gold 18 times at the county championships this weekend.

Competing at Grantham, Kieva Clegg finished first in the 400 individual medley and 200m breaststroke.

Rico Bringeman won both the 14 years 400m freestyle and 400m individual medley, both being Scottish National times.

But he wasn’t done there, adding golds in the 100m individual medley, 200m breaststroke and 100m butterfly.

In the same age group, Joseph Vickers won the 50m backstroke.

In the 400m freestyle, Oscar Goldsmith won the 11 years event and Alfie Bisby the 12 years contest.

Goldsmith also added to his tally in the 200m freestyle, 200m breastsroke and 100 butterfly while Bisby also won the 200m freestyle.

Stefano Fiore and Lola Whitaker both topped the podium in the 12 years 400m individual medleys.

Elizabeth Burt won the 13 years 200m breaststroke and, in the 15 years section, Edvards Millers was champion in the 100m butterfly.

The previous weekend Boston swimmers were in action in a Level One meet at Sheffield’s Pond’s Forge.

Oscar Goldsmith took gold in the 200m butterfly and teammate Bradley Holland claimed bronze.

In the same 10 years age group Joel Lewis won bronze in the 100m backstroke.

Oscar carried on his form, winning the 200m breaststroke, taking silver in the 400m freestyle and 100m butterfly while Bradley won bronze in the 100 butterfly.

Thomas Bruce won gold in the 200m backstroke with Bradley finishing in the bronze position.