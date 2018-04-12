A 13-mile birthday celebration to remember

Zoe Ward ensured her mum had a 60th birthday to remember - by helping her complete her first half marathon.

Rose Reid and daughter Zoe, who lives in Boston, took on the 13-miler at Rutland Water over the weekend as part of the celebrations.

And the pair are pictured as they crossed the line together in a time of 2hrs 27mins 19 secs.

Zoe’s fellow Bostonian and Skegness and District Running Club teammate Alan Wheeler ran the full 26.2-mile marathon distance in Manchester on Sunday.

He posted a finishing time of 3hrs 10 mins 25 secs on the fast and flat course to finish just shy of his target time, whilst carrying an injury.