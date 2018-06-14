A Czech sixth for Stanhope

Sarah Stanhope finished in sixth place when she represented Great Britain at the European Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Sarah, who is a sports teacher at Giles Academy, Old Leake, finished sixth, earning valuable team points, which saw the ladies team finish fourth overall.

Sarah squatted 170kg, benched 92.5 and deadlifted 145kg, giving her a total of 407.5kg, which was enough to secure sixth place in her 63kg weight class.

Sarah was disappointed in her performance because she had previously squatted 180kg, which would have seen her win a bronze medal in the discipline.