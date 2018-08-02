A day of firsts for rider Mickie

It was day of firsts for Wrangle speedway youngster Mickie Simpson on Saturday.

He competed at Manchester’s Belle Vue for the first time as he took part in the latest British Young Lions round.

And after a mad dash to find an engine, which included a detour to Leicester on Saturday morning, he made his debut outing with a short stroke 500 engine.

Mickie’s first race saw him come home second while race number two gained him another point as he crossed the finish line in third place despite his bike losing power after the third lap.

Mickie’s third race brought another third-place finish and the fourth race saw him miss the start and come home fourth in his toughest ride, behind three of the four riders to make it to the final.

Mickie and Kirton rider Simon Lambert supported the Boston Barracudas on Sunday at the dedication ceremony of the plaque commemorating the now-defunct club, on the site of their former New Hammond Beck Road stadium.

Mickie and Peterborough Panther Lambert brought their bikes to the event, which was attended by former promoters, fans, riders and staff.