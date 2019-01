Boston Indoor Bowling Club will host a Beer, Burgers & Bowls Night on Saturday.

Beginning at 7pm, this involves fun bowling on the green, as well as the opportunity to try out the different beers available from the Rosebery Avenue centre’s bar.

The club also has a selection of gins.

Burgers will be available between 7pm and 8.30pm.

Bowling is free and equipment is available to borrow.

For further information contact Tanya on 01205 363156.