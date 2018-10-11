A race brace for runner Dawson

The West Pinchbeck 10K Road race is renowned for being flat, fast and warm and Sunday’s run was no exception, with the sun breaking through the early haze.

A welcome stiff breeze helped the 300 runners on the last 3k of the race as Boston Community Runners were well represented.

Kim Pittam, Emma Cook, Beth Lines, Dianne Houghton and Sarah Clarke in action.

Twenty-two members took part in the race hosted for the first time by Spalding’s Halmer Harriers.

The Boston runners put on a super display of running with prizes, personal best times and course personal best times aplenty.

Dan Clark took 16th place in 39.28 and was the first club runner home.

Beckie Dawson was next back and ran a time of 42.30, giving her a new PB at this distance.

She also scooped a brace of prizes - being first lady back and also first vet lady.

Third back for the Boston runners was Kelvin Clements in 43.14, with Michael Corney having another great run to get a sub-50 and new PB of 49.55.

Matt Tunnard ran a 51.30 and, less than a minute later, came Beth Lines in 52.23 (PB) and Neil Goodwin 52.28 (PB).

Kimberley Pittam ran a 53.04 with Andy Leates just behind in 54.39 and Sarah Clarke half a minute after in 55.10.

Dianne Houghton continued her strong running crossing the line in 56.06, and following her in was Emma Cook with a PB of 57.37, Jon Carpenter just behind in 57.54.

Lesley Buswell shook off her cold and again grabbed that magic sub-hour with a 59.26 along with Linda Rands in 59.51.

Just over the hour in 1:01.07 came Sarah Burton in a course PB and Samantha Cross just behind in 1:01.53 (CPB).

Jayne Clements ran a PB in 1:03.56 with Debbie Petley 1:05.56 and Anita Young 1:05.58 both getting PB results.

Dawn Cobb, in her first race back from injury, ran 1:08.08 and Carmen Clark crossed the line in 1:12.54.

Boston Community Runners hold sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm for track work at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and on Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue.