A race double for the McFayden loft

Joe McFadyen scored an impressive win, by 57 yards a minute, in Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club’s race from Whitley Bay.

Moreover, his was the best of 1, 462 birds competing with the Peterborough and District Federation of Homing Societies.

This outstanding form continued in Sunday’s race from Whitby when he took the first nine places in Boston Central.

Results from Whitley Bay: 1 J. McFadyen 1255 yards per minute, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1198 and 1105, 4 and 5 J. McFadyen 1189 and 1185, 6 Upsall and Grandson 1179, 7 J. McFadyen 1178, 8, 9 and 10 Upsall and Grandson 1175, 1167 and 1166, 11 R. Brocklesby 1158.475, 12 J. McFadyen 1158.308.

Results from Whitby: 1-9 J. McFadyen 1221.170, 1221.036, 1220.902, 1220.097, 1218, 1203.434, 1203.173, 1202 and 1195.916, 10, 11 and 12 Upsall and Grandson 1195.803 and 1195.675 (2).