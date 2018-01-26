A return to cross country action

Runners enjoyed dry, still weather and frost hardened underfoot conditions at the first 2018 match in the Boston and District series of Junior Cross Country events held on Saturday.

The 600m race for boys and girls in school years one and two was a very competitive event, with all starters producing impressive performances.

Running strongly from the start, seven-year-old Erin Norton (Swineshead School and BADAC) maintained good momentum throughout.

Drawing further ahead over the final 30m secured a fine victory in a time of 2 mins 42 secs at the finish line.

Second home, with another strong run, was Evie Large (Bicker Prep School), the six-year-old clocking 2 mins 56 secs ahead of five-year-old Ophelia Lane (Friskney School), who crossed the line in 3 mins 12 secs for third position.

Harry Stones (Friskney School) finished well in fourth place in 3 mins 26 secs and Genevieve Malone (Bicker Prep School) recorded 3 mins 33 secs for fifth position.

The years three and four boys and girls ran the 1,200m meadow course, with Friskney School representatives filling the first two positions.

Eight-year-old Charlie Stone won, recording 4 mins 10 secs.

Teammate George Ranyard, also eight, was 10 seconds behind in a time of 4 mins 20 secs.

Third on Saturday was seven-year-old Toby Maude (Bicker Prep School), who clocked 5 mins 17 secs, with schoolmate Harry Grainger fourth in a time of 6 mins 24 secs.

In the years five and six challenge over 1,600m a sharp pace was set from the start.

Ten-year-old Ewan Hourihan (Boston West & BADAC) laid down the gauntlet early in the race and then forged ahead to claim victory in a time of 6 mins 40 secs.

Bicker School’s Ollie Gilbert, also 10, was always just a little off the pace but closed in strongly on the run in to claim second position, recording 6 mins 55 secs. A year younger than those ahead of him, James Leates (Boston West & BADAC) was third in 6 mins 55 secs, with Scarlett Stones (Friskney) fourth in a time of 7 mins 59 secs.