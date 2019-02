Jean Markham, Ann Gullick and Joan Young won a 10-hole reverse waltz at Boston Golf Club last week.

The stableford format saw four teams of three players and one team of four compete with three scoring on the first hole, two on the second and one on the third consecutively.

The winning team scored 40 stableford points.

Runners-up were Jenny Geeson, Chris Sherriff and Di Lincoln with 38 points.