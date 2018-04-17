Aaron leads the way for the draper duo

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp travelled south to Brands Hatch at the weekend.

Kirton rider Aaron Clarke rode to seventh place in his race and East Kirkby’s Tommy Philp scored 15th in race one and 20th in a rain-affected race two.

Tommy Philp.

Philp qualified in 16th place for a sixth row start to the 18-lap sprint race in the British Supersport championship.

But starting from so far back on the difficult Indy circuit was never going to make for an easy race and, although he was running in 14th place for the first few laps, he was beaten back to 15th where he remained to the chequered flag.

But he did pick up another championship point for his trouble to bring his total to 20 going into race two.

Once again starting from the sixth row for the longer Feature race run over 26 laps, Philp was running in a strong 12th place when the race was stopped because of rain.

At the re-start he got a bad start and ended up down in 20th place - 17th in his class.

He now has 20 points and is 11th in the rider standings.

Clarke rode well in his qualifying session for the Superstock 600 race and began his Brands Hatch campaign from the fourth row.

He got away to a good start, making up three places on the first lap to settle into seventh place.

He entered into a monumental scrap for sixth place with Zac Corderoy, Clarke forged ahead and into sixth place on lap 12 and held his position until Corderoy finally got past him again with three laps to go.

This time Clarke was unable to fight back and followed him home just over half a second adrift.

With the nine points gained, Clarke moved up to fifth in the rider standings on 19 points.

The next round is at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend of May 5-7.