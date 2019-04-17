Adam gains revenge in squash final

Adam Hildred won Boston Squash Club’s main squash competition for the second time, beating reigning champion Ady Proctor in an exciting match.

It was a 11/9, 11/6, 6/11, 9/11, 11/7 result in Hildred’s favour, going the distance in a repeat of last year’s final, when Ady came out on top.

The racketball winners.

Ady had regained the club racketball title the previous week, defeating Gary Fitzsimmons in the final in another controlled performance against a battling opponent.

Katie Price retained the ladies’s title with a 3/0 victory over Tina Favell.

David Stones won a seniors double, winning both the over 45s against first time finalist in that category Jason Hadland and retaining his over 55 title by defeating Stu Dunlop.

The club currently has a thriving junior section and some very promising players emerging .

This year’s final saw defending junior Ollie Cawston defeat Sam Proctor, competing in his first final.

Ollie completed a good night by winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award as nominated by club steward Pete Andrews.

The squash category winners were completed by defending champion Jake Fountain, who defeated Tom Kemp in the over 35 section .

The racketball age group categories were again very competitive.

Tim Booth and Jason Hadland went head to head in two finals, the over 35s and over 45s.

Tim came out on top in the over 35s with Jason managing to reverse this with a 3/2 victory in the over 45s category.

Stu Dunlop overcame Andy Mitchell in the over 55 category .

The plate roll of honour:

Squash: Main competition - winner Kelvin Limb, runner-up Pete Andrews; Over 35, winner Brett Perkins, runner-up Andy Mitchell; Over 45/55 - winner Andy Mitchell, runner-up Kelvin Limb; Juniors - winner Dan Hillman, runner-up Nathan Stopper.

Racketball: Main - winner Andy Mitchell, runner-up Gary Williamson; Over 35 and the over 45/55 - winner Graham Quigley, runner-up Andy Stephenson.