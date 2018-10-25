Alex sets standard at cross country opener

Young distance runners enjoyed excellent conditions at the first of this season’s Boston and District AC Junior Cross Country races.

Held on Punchbowl Lane on Saturday, the 2,400m challenge for years seven and eight runners saw two Gold Tops lay down clear markers for the 2018-19 campaign.

Megan Reid.

Running confidently from the start, Alex Frick finished first in 8 mins 41 secs, setting herself an ambitious personal best target time for future runs over the meadowland course.

In second place, Megan Reid built on her positive first Lincs Cross Country League appearance at the beginning of the month, recording a sub-10 minutes PB and clocking 9 mins 46 secs.

The years five and six race over 1,600m was a competitive event.

Jessica Frick (BADAC) led from the start, stretching her lead as the race progressed and finished strongly to cross the line in 6 mins 27 secs.

Jack Clark-Atkins.

In second position, Oliver Gilbert (Bicker Prep) ran positively, clocking 6 mins 42 secs with Jack Clark-Atkins (BADAC) overtaking challengers over the last quarter of the race, claiming third place in 7 mins 12 secs.

Gaining in confidence, Anna Harrison (Sleaford Striders) was fourth in a time of 7 mins 19 secs and, representing Friskney School, George Ranyard recorded 7 mins 41 secs ahead of Phoebe Harrison (Sleaford Striders) on 8 mins 56 secs.

Providing visible evidence of considerable improvement, Issy Reid (BADAC) clocked 9 mins 18 at the end of the grassland metric mile course.

Running over approximately 1,200m the years three and four boys’ and girls’ challenge had Stefan Grant (Winchester Primary School, Ruskington) leading the field over the finish line.

Jessica Frick.

Recording 4 mins 07 secs, Stefan was pursued by Lea Frick (BADAC), who closed in to finish on 4 mins. 15 secs.

Toby Maude (Bicker Prep) was third, clocking 5 mins 18 secs and Thomas Ranyard (Friskney Primary School) finished in fourth position in 5 mins 21 secs.

In the race for the youngest age group, the competitors ran a distance of approximately 600m.

Hotly contested right through to the finish line, the leading two years one and two runners in the race were both given the same time.

Issy Reid.

After a real tussle on the run in to the line, Rafe Grant (Winchester Primary School, Ruskington) secured victory by the width of a vest, narrowly edging out Evie Large (Bicker Prep) with both competitors given a time of 2 mins 39 secs.

A much-improved Mia Clark-Atkins (BADAC) was third, recording 3 mins 04 secs, finishing ahead of two further Bicker Prep School representatives, Cloe Fisher (3 mins 43 secs) and Emily Fisher (3 mins 51 secs).

Next Sunday Boston and District Athletic Club hosts the second of this season’s Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League matches at the Castledyke Equestrian Centre, where there will be races for all male and female runners from under 11 boys and girls up to veteran men and women.