All systems Chica-go! Wintrust Arena to host Callum Johnson’s battle with Artur Beterbiev

The Wintrust Arena will play host to the Worlds Collide card this weekend, which includes Callum Johnson’s IBF world light heavyweight title shot against defending champ Artur Beterbiev.

Jessie Vargas’ welterweight battle against Thomas Dulorme will top the bill, while other fights scheduled for Chicago will include Daniel Roman v Gavin McDonnell and Jarrell Miller v Tomasz Adamek.

The Wintrust Arena is most notably used for basketball.

The 10,000-seater stadium, which can extend its capacity to 12,000 for boxing, is the home of Chicago Sky, who play in the Women’s National Basketball Association.

It is also the venue for DePaul Blue Demons matches, the men’s and women’s basketball teams of DePaul University.

Although Johnson fought all over the globe as an amateur, this will be is first bout as a professional outside of Britain, having previously fought in Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, Walsall, London and three times in Lincolnshire, in Grantham and Lincoln.

“I went there for a press conference and it’s got really good surroundings. It holds around 12,000 for boxing, so I’m really looking forward to going there,” Johnson said. “I’m finally getting to fight in the States, and that’s all that really matters.”