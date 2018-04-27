Andersen scoops the monthly medal

On a very windy day, and playing off the white tees, 30 members of the Boston West Seniors competed for the April Monthly Medal last Tuesday.

On a day of high scores, it was Erik Andersen who won the day with a very good score of nett 73.

Phil Thomas claimed second place on countback from the evergreen Keith Ambrose - they both got a nett 79.

The nearest the pins went to Royce Twigg, who was the only player to get onto the second green, and Bryan Kirkham, who won the wine on the 8th with an excellent shot just 8ft 11in from the pin.

The following day the seniors played away at Belton Woods, defeated 5-2 on a beautiful spring day.

With two teams halving their matches, it was left to Norman Stanley and Graham Goor to get the only victory, holding on to their 1-0 advantage by halving the 18th hole against very good opponents in Colin Thornton and John Browne.

Boston results: Captain Bill Laing and John Baker half; Terry Coulter and Simon Cooper lost 5&4; Graham Squires and Erik Andersen half; Ian McKenzie and Ken Ashforth lost &1; Graham Goor and Norman Stanley won 1&0; Andy Frankowski and Dave Cody lost 5&3; Phil Thomas and John Chain lost 5&4.

The next match is away to Sleaford on April 30.