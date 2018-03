Anglers into £5k final

Tony Dawson and Russ Parsons have booked their places in Westwood Lakes’ 5k final.

Dawson won last Tuesday’s Open on Skylark Lake from a field of 18 anglers, while Parsons won the Sunday Open on Swallow Lake, where 26 anglers took part.

Tuesday Open: 1 Tony Dawson (Bait-Tech) peg 30, 71lb 14oz; 2 Mick Stamp (Preston Innovations/ Sonu Baits) peg 32, 44lb 4oz; 3 Steve Lane (Westwood Lakes) peg 26, 30lb 0oz; 4 Garry Middleton (Waggs Tackle) peg 34, 21lb 10oz.

Sunday Open: 1 Russ Parsons (Westwood Lakes) 97lbs 0oz; 2 Dave Frith, 96lbs 0oz; 3 Joe Green (Westwood Lakes) 54lbs 10oz; 4 Steve Pell (Decoy) 51bs 2oz; 5 Richard Kinning (Westwood Lakes) 49lbs 4oz.

Thursday Over 50s Open: 1 John Crouch (Westwood Lakes) peg 23, 52lb 8oz; 2 Roy Wells (Westwood Lakes) peg 24, 52lb 4oz; 3 John Taylor (Sensas Mark One) peg 45, 49lb 6oz; 4 Jeff Marsh (Waggs Tackle) peg 6, 47lb 14oz; 5 Mick Stamp (Preston innovations/Sonu Baits) peg 48, 45lb 0oz.