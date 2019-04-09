Another thumping win for snooker league leaders Shodfriars 20

Shodriars 20 recorded another thumping win in the Boston Snooker Centre Super League.

Against BSC 2, Tom Hill put Shods 2-0 ahead with a routine win over Gary Charlton. Stuart Whitaker reduced the arrears, taking the first frame against Joe Welch, who then replied by taking the next.

Carl Rowe beat Grant Marshall with a flurry of breaks to put Shods 5-1 ahead and Darren Christian wrapped up the 7-1 win against Pete Grooby.

Acorn Taxis Boston Snooker League rivals Donington 1 comfortably beat BSC 11 7-1 to keep their slim hopes of retaining the Super League alive.

Graham Cripsey beat Josh Fell 2-0 and Stuart Atkin made it 4-0 against John Sharp. Sean Swinburn beat Kieran Richards-Witham and Craig Fitter made it 7-0 before Luke Arons took the last frame of the evening.

BSC 20 defeated BSC 3 5-3, ensuring the lowest they could finish is third.

Chris Ellis put BSC 3 2-0 ahead with victory over Luis Hoyles before Jamie Turner levelled the match, defeating Neil Hutson. Nigel Robinson and Steve Mooney played out a draw to leave the scores at 3-3 and Daley Richardson beat Andy Swan to secure BSC 20 their 5-3 win.

Breaks: S. Swinburn 38, C. Fitter 37, S. Mooney 43, J. Turner 58, 33, 63 C. Rowe 48, 31, 46, 27.

In the Ocean take Away Premier League, BSC 8 kept themselves in the promotion hunt with a 5-3 win over title challengers BSC10.

Steffan Taylor and Mario Richards shared the opening frames and Adam Norton and Rick Ladds did likewise. Shaun Dunmore put BSC 8 4-2 ahead, defeating Nick Hanson, and Gary Dunmore and Dan Burt drew.

Cons 6 and BSC 16 played out a quality-filled 4-4 draw.

Chris Spencer defeated Andy Lawrence to give Cons a 2-0 lead and Craig Lee made it 4-0 to Cons when he beat Brett Skinner. However, Mick Marshall defeated Sam Hill and David Cutting beat Ben Wrigglesworth to complete the comeback.

Bottom side Cons 5 travelled to Kirton and came away with a 5-3 win.

Jamie Brinkley and Nathan Yardley split the first two before Alan Haycock beat Steve Sharp to put Cons 3-1 ahead. Julian Furnell and Alan Yardley shared their frames and the last two frames of the evening were also shared between Louis Wong and Billy Spooner.

Breaks: C. Spencer 47, M. Marshall 24, 24 S. Hill 24, R. Ladds 30, A. Haycock 20, 20.

Cons 3 hosted Kirton 1 and the two Cotts Builders Division One rivals played out a 4-4 draw.

Kev Lymer gave Kirton a the lead with victory over Scot Gray. Rob Carter and Steve Stainton shared their frames and Paddy Kearns levelled the match by defeating Wayne Burton.

Ian Parnell put Kirton 4-3 ahead, only to see Graham Johnson rescue the draw for Cons.

Graves Park played bottom-of-the-table BSC 15 and came away with a 5-3 win.

John Clarke gave Graves Park the lead when he beat Chris Maltby. Dave Cartwright levelled the scores by defeating John Hodgson. Ian Russell and Ged Hall then split their frames to leave the scores at 3-3. Martin Hodgson defeated Jamie Rushin to secure the win for Graves Park.

Breaks: G. Hall 22, J. Rushin 21.

In the Launchburys Division Two, West End carried on their pursuit of promotion with a hard-fought win over BSC 6.

Alan Traynor and Darryl Green shared the opening frames and Mike Deal and Kev Stait also shared two frames. Carl Mason moved West End 4-2 ahead, defeating BSC 6’s Paul Creasey. John Bell secured West End’s win before Paul Argyle took the last frame of the evening.

Breaks: M. Deal 20, C. Mason 20, 22.