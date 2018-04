Boston Tennis Club are hosting a free open day on Saturday.

The event will run from 2pm to 4pm at their Sleaford Road centre.

The taster session will be open to people of all ages, from four years upwards.

Coaching tips will be available and equipment is provided.

Those interested will be offered a 25 per cent discount on membership on the day, with prices beginning at £21 for under eights.

For details call 01205 355502 or email info@ bostontennis.co.uk