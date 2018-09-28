Assen test as Philp eyes more race points

Tommy Philp will be in action on the Assen circuit this weeknd.

Draper Racing are down to one rider this weekend (September 28-30) as only the British Supersport championship riders travel to the Netherlands for the penultimate round of their series.

Philp, from East Kirkby, will be seeking a couple of strong results and is also in with a chance of taking part in the BeNe Cup races.

He is on a waiting list for a ride as, at the moment, it is fully subscribed.]

But there is a strong possibility that some of the Dutch riders registered for the championship may step down which could open the door for Philp to step in.

Last time out at Oulton Park, Philp struggled after he encountered some issues with the Yamaha R6 engine and had to resort to using a standard engine for his two races where he rode well to record two points finishes.

He will be seeking a return to the top 10 at Assen.

The timetable is: Friday - free practice one 9.40am, free practice two 2.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, 12 lap sprint race 3.25pm; Sunday - warm up 8.50pm. 16 lap feature race 2.05pm.