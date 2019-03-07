Athletes collect sportshall awards

Overall awards were presented at the end of the final match in the 2018-2019 Boston and District AC Junior Sportshall Winter Series at The B-Hive on Saturday.

Age group awards were presented to those who produced the best performances based across the full range of track and field, the best three scores counting.

Winners were: Under 13/15 - Megan Reid, Luke Saunders (Sleaford Striders); Under 11s - Hayden Quantrill, Eleanor Lyddiatt; Under 9s - Devan Quantrill; Under 7s - Mia Clark-Atkins.

In Saturday’s final match in the series, under 15 Luke Saunders won the standing long jump (2.00m), shot (7.05m) and vertical jump (50cms) while under 13 Louise Hirst (Striders) won The four-minute challenge (15 laps), speed bounce (72), standing long jump (5.90m) and hi-stepper (14.0 secs).

In the under 11 category, Gold Tops Eleanor Lyddiatt and Jack Clark-Atkins performed excellently.

Eleaner improved personal bests in standing triple jump (5.26m), speed bounce (70) and also completed 15 laps in the four-minute challenge. Eleanor also recorded 1.95m in standing long jump, 44cm in vertical jump, 15.1 secs in hi-stepper and 23.3 secs over two laps.

Jack improved his PB in speed bounce (67) and equalled his best in standing triple jump (4.84m). He clocked 24.3 secs over two laps, 14.7 secs in hi-stepper and covered a total of 15 laps in four minutes.

Issy Reid came very close to her best performance in several events, achieveing a height of 37cm in the vertical jump, 18.0 secs in the balance test, 3.50m in the chest push and 44 jumps in the speed bounce.

Under nine Noah Donnelly-Coles added 10cm to his standing triple jump PB (3.68m), set a new PB in speed bounce (44 jumps), equalled his best time over two laps (26.7 secs) and repeated his best performance in vertical jump (29cm).

Under seven Mia Clark-Atkins gained a PB in speed bounce (29), equalled her vertical jump best (25cm), threw 3.00m in the chest push and completed 12 laps in the four-minute challenge.