Pigeon fanciers competed in their first young bird race of the season, from Bubwith, on Saturday.

Results:

Boston and District Flying Club: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs E.J. Attwater 1719, 1676 and 1614 yards per minute, 4, 5 and 6 Spooner and Frost 912, 896 and 847, 7, 8 and 9 Gough and Reed 656, 642 and 481.

Swineshead and District: 1 Frank Corby 1456, 2 Craig Pearson 1352, 3 and 4 Frank Corby 1247 and 1138, 5 Craig Pearson 1120.