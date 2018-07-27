Away day is simple for golfer Simon

Last week was a busy one for the senior golfers of Boston West Golf Club.

On the Monday they played the seniors of Spalding on a very hot day, seven pairs in each team.

The match finished with honours even, each team winning three-and-half games.

Boston West seniors’ captain Bill Laing and partner Brian Curtis were first off and managed a very good half.

Other results were: John Baker and Ian McKenzie lost 4 and 2; Les Martin and John Chain won 7 and 5; Keith Boothby and Graham Goor lost by 2 holes; Phil Thomas and Gary Peers won 3 and 2; Terry Coulter and Dave Meredith lost by 2 holes; Andy Frankowski and Dave Cody won 2 and 1.

On Thursday, 31 Boston West senior members travelled to Belton Park Golf Club for the captain’s away day.

A number of players recorded scores in the mid-thirties, but it was Simon Cooper who won the day with a good score of 38 points.

Stewart Needham finished in second place on 36 points, with Graham Goor just edging out Barrie Wilkinson and Brian Curtis on count back to take third, all three having scored 35 points.

Nearest the pin prizes were won by John Chain (6th) and Gary Pears (14th).