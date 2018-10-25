B team edge winter tennis clash

The Boston and District Winter Tennis League began on Sunday morning, and all five of the Boston teams were in action, with two of the games seeing inter-club rivalry.

Boston B and Boston E had a very close match that finished as a draw, with Boston B having a slight games advantage. Boston B consisted of Rachel Hawkesworth, Richard Tupper, Sev Smura and Nick Morris while the E team were Gary Pile, Rob Bonser, Parvaiz Akhtar and Anish Pathak.

Boston D’s defence of the title didn’t start as planned as the team of Carla Slade, Neil Lee, Richard Cozens and David Dunlop went down 4-0 against a Boston C line-up consisting of Ryan Frankish, Tom Cozens, James Newton and Claire Smith.

Boston A – Trent Hutson, James Gedney, Henry Thorogood and Hayden Bingham - stood even with Billinghay at the end of the first round, but Billinghay nudged ahead in the second round giving the opposition the 5-3 result.

There were also matches completed in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors League. In Division One of this league, Boston Men’s Seconds hosted Scotter at home and won this one 7-1. The team was Anthony Hulley, Gary Fitzjohn, Geoff Presland and Geoff Short.

In Division Two Boston men’s third team travelled to Grimsby, but the team of Andy Clamp, David Makins, Chris Cook and Terry Mastin missed out in this fixture.

In Division Two of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors League the ladies third team - Hilary Calvert, Sharron Thorogood, Helen Motson and Denise Priestley- had a comprehensive away 8-0 away win at Collingham

Boston Ladies’ – Emma Mastin and Rachel Hawkesworth - beat St James 6-0 in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Autumn League.

Boston Men’s A and B both lost their first matches in this League but both teams have moved through to the consolation final after wins over Louth and Spalding.

The A team game lost to Rustons in a hard-fought match before beating Louth 6-0. The Boston B team lost 4-2 to St James and then beat Spalding to set up a meeting with their A team in the consolation final.