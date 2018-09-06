BADAC athletes are back on track

The ninth in the series of Tommy Clay Track and Field Development Series of events was well supported despite the fact that it was held at peak holiday time.

At senior men’s level, Stuart Smith produced a 37.92m discus throw despite an extended layoff following knee surgery.

Ollie Lammiman finished second in the 2,000m steeplechase (8 mins 32.1 secs), ahead of Steven Barnett (8 mins 49.1 secs) in third place.

In addition, Ollie ran the 800m in 2 mins 40.9secs in second position and Steven won the senior men’s 100m in 13.4 secs.

In the under 20 women’s section, Sophie Reader produced a 24.65m discus throw and 19.56m in the hammer.

In the under 13 boys’ age group, competing against athletes from Diss AC and Louth AC, Ryan Norton finished second in both the 100m (15.3 secs) and the 800m (2 mins 53.8 secs).

In the girls’ competitions, Megan Reid won the 100m in 16.1 secs and finished second in both discus (14.00m) and high jump (1.25m).

Geogia Ward was second in hammer (12.94m), beaten by Aureliya Bociulyle, who secured a throws double.

In hammer, Aureliya recorded a very promising 18.35m and achieved a little further in the discus with a best effort measured at 18.44m.

Joel Bladon achieved two firsts and a second in the under 11 boys’ age group.

Joel won the 80m sprint in 12.6 secs and the long jump with a clearance of 3.46m and was runner up in the whizzer throw (21.10m).

Euan Hourihan was first over 600m (2 mins 25.4 secs) and also finished second in the 80m (13.0 secs) and third in the long jump (3.00m).

Jack Clark-Atkins won the whizzer with a distance of 29.40m, claimed runners-up spot in the long jump with a clearance of 3.37m and crossed the 80m finish line third in 14.7 secs.

In the under 11 girls’ competition, Millie Walker secured a treble, finishing first in 80m (13.1 secs), long jump (3.04m) and whizzer throw (13.22m).

Issy Reid completed a trio of second positions recording 14.9 secs in the 80m, 2.70m in long jump and 11.44m in the whizzer.

At under nine level in his second competitive experience, Archie Smith won the long jump with 2.27m and finished third in both 80m (17.3 secs) and whizzer (10.90m).

Theo Ward recorded 17.4 secs in the 80m, 2.02m in long jump and 8.15m in the whizzer.

In the youngest girls’ section, Frankie Walker was first in the 80m (15.2 secs), second in long jump (2.00m) and third in the whizzer (7.23m).

Amelia Bladon’s leap of 2.39m earned her victory in the long jump.

She also claimed runners-up position over 80m (15.8 secs) and Mia Clark-Atkins was second in the whizzer (7.80m), third in long jump (2.00m) and fourth over 80m (17.6 secs).

Erin Norton was third in the 80m (17.1 secs), fourth in whizzer (6.46m) and fifth in long jump (1.67m).

Beth Hourihan won the whizzer with a distance of 11.20m and recorded 17.7 secs in the 80m (fifth) and 1.75m (fourth) in long jump.