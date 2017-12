Members of Boston and District AC are seen handing over a cheque to the local branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Gold Tops raised £250 from their recent Poppy Run.

Boston Borough Council’s Coun Sue Ransom and RBL Boston branch president Don Ransom are seen with BADAC youngsters and club official Richard Anderson, collecting the cheque.

BADAC’s Chris Cope won the Poppy Run, with Cathy Threadgold (Eye Community Runners) the first woman home.