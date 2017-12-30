BADAC six included in sportshall county team

Six Boston and District Athletic Club members have been included in the Lincolnshire under 11 Sportshall Athletics team.

They have been selected to represent the county in the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Championships on Sunday, February 11.

Following last month’s Lincolnshire Championships at Grantham, three Gold Tops boys and three girls have been chosen to compete for Lincolnshire at the Regional competition which will see them up against representatives from Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Northants.

Based on their overall performances at the county championships, Jack Clark-Atkin, Ewan Hourihan and Hayden Quantrill have been selected in the Lincs under 11 boys’ squad and Jessica Frick, Eleanor Lydiatt and Millicent Walker impressed in the Lincs sportshall events to claim places in the under 11 girls’ team.