BADAC youngsters take on county sportshall challenge

Thirteen members of Boston and District Athletic Club contested the full range of events at the 2017-18 Lincolnshire AA Sportshall Athletics Championships at Grantham on Sunday.

In the under 13 age group Georgia Ward achieved a total of 57 in speed bounce and a time of one minute in the balance test.

She also recorded 4.36m in standing triple jump and clocked 63.4 secs to win her heat of the girls’ four-lap race.

Megan Reid cleared 1.72m in standing long jump, 5.12m in standing triple jump and recorded 27.4 secs for two-laps and 60.1 secs for four laps.

In the same age group Tilly Dash achieved a total of 39 in the speed bounce and recorded 30.6 secs for two laps and 67.1 secs for four laps.

Alex Frick amassed a total of 57 in the speed bounce, putt the shot 5.04m and cleared 4.28m in standing triple jump, also leaping 32cm in vertical jump.

The fastest Gold Top over two laps was Eleanor Lydiatt (27.4 secs) in the under 11 girls’ event. Eleanor also achieved 3.75m in the chest push and 43cm in the vertical jump and one minute for the balance test.

Ewan Hourihan clocked 27.7secs in his two-laps heat, cleared 5.06m in the standing triple jump and raised his vertical jump to 41cm.

Hayden Quantrill recorded 28.1secs at the end of his two-laps, threw the soft javelin 10m and recorded a leap of 4.26m in standing triple jump.

Jack Clark-Atkins achieved a best chest push of 4.50m, cleared 4.78m in standing triple jump and produced a total of 49 in the speed bounce.

In the under 11 girls’ category, Ronnie Grey ran her two laps in 28.1 secs, recorded 39 in speed bounces and a leap of 3.76m in the standing triple jump.

Francheska Heppenstall cleared 4.14m in standing triple jump, 4.25m in the chest push and leapt to a height of 38cm in the vertical jump.

Millie Walker threw the soft javelin a distance of 8.00m, achieved 48cm leap in vertical jump and recorded 30.0 secs in her two-lap run.

Issy Reid’s best vertical jump was 42cm and her standing long jump 1.48m..

She also cleared 9.00m in the soft javelin throw.

Jessica Frick did well in the high stepper competition, recording 17 secs. She cleared 1.55m in the standing long jump and recorded 28.0 secs in the two-lap race.

The results achieved at Sunday’s County Championships will now be used as a basis for selection for teams to represent Lincolnshire in the East Midlands Sportshall Championships next year.

On Saturday the next in the series of Boston and District AC Junior Sportshall Athletics events will be held at The B-Hive, Punchbowl Lane, with registration at 9.30am prior to the under seven, nine, 11 and 13 boys’ and girls’ competition.