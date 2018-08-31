Baker claims Smith Trophy for third time

LEFT: Graham Goor (left) presents his father-in-law’s Cyril Smith Memorial Trophy to John Baker. RIGHT: Ken Ashforth.

It is a trophy that John really enjoys as he has already won it twice before, in 2007 and 2012.

Ken Ashforth, winner of the August medal.

He was pushed all the way by Erroll Appleby, who had a very good round of 38 points.

In third place was John Clark with 36 points, and the nearest the pins were won by Peter Kelly on the second hole and Tom Curtis on the fifth hole.

Boston West’s seniors played their August medal with a good turnout of more than 30 golfers.

The lowest score on the day came from winner of the August medal, Ken Ashworth, who came in with 68 points.

Gerald Green was second with 70 and Ricky Elms third with an excellent nett score of 71.

Simon Cooper won the nearest the pin in two on the fourth hole, and the nearest the pin on the eighth was won by Gary Peers.

Recent matches have been played against Newark GC, and away to South Kyme.

Boston West were victorious against Kyme, winning 4-3, but they were beaten 4-2 by Newark.