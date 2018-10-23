Ball leads triathletes off the beaten path

There was a strong showing from Boston Triathlon Club at the first match of the cross country season.

The Lincolnshire Athletic Association-organised event took place at Ostlers Plantation in Woodhall Spa.

The club was well represented with five juniors and nine adult athletes competing.

Katie Ball finished as first female a full 1 min 3 secs ahead of the second-place finisher, clocking 22.49.

Following her over the line were Liz Cannon (29th, 29.56), Sarah Magee (43rd, 33.37) and Zoe Ward (44th, 33.37).

Competing in the men’s category over 8,649m were Ben Marsters (17th, 34.17), Nick Ward (19th, 34.21), Julian Herriott (61st, 39.53), Tom Owen (75th, 43.34) and Adam Sellars (81st, 45.40).

Frankie Owen celebrated her 12th birthday in style, finishing 14th in her category in 14.31.

Also taking part in the under 13 girls’ event was Alicia Bush.

She clocked 14.32.

In the under 11 girls’ 1,604m race, Ella Firth was seventh in 6.36 and Jessica Herriott 17th in 8.26.

Oliver Aiken was 12th in the under 13 boys’ 2,883m event in 13.00.

In round three of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League, Oliver Aiken was once again representing Boston Triathlon Club.

Competing at Common Plantation in Scunthorpe, Oliver achieved a time of 32.51 and finished eighth in his category and 23rd overall in the juniors.