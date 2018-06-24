Ball’s tri championship

Boston Triathlon Club’s Katie Ball secured a series championship title at the Woodhall Spa Sprint Triathlon.

She completed the 400m swim, 15-mile cycle and 3.2-mile run in 1:09.53 to finish first in the ladies’ 25-29 years age category.

That was also enough to claim top spot in the Midland Sprint Series.

A total of 34 club members took part.

Craig Oliver crossed the line in 1:05.25 to take second place in the men’s 30-35 years category.

Liz Cannon suffered a stumble on the bike but still regained composure to claim third place in her 45-49 years section with a time of 1:22.56.

Gavin Bell, Frank Cannon, Zoe Ball, Adam Sellers, Robin Harrison and Peter Mittertreiner also took part, all in their first season with the club.

There was also the opportunity for under 14s to take part in the swim at Jubilee Park, allowing family teams to group together to enjoy the day and bring an element of competition between siblings.

There were fantastic swims from Grace Kenning, Grace Satchwell, Reian Ward, Jo Lovell, Linda Rands, Anna Satchwell, Lewis Smith and Lucy Taylor who saw their relay teams to a flying start to allow parents and friends to cross the line in a respectful time.

The Friends of Sibsey School also entered a strong team with Miles Beagles clocking his swim against the best triathletes in the county.