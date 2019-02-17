Barbara, Kath and Ann win Boston Boogie

Barbara Unwin, Kath Yates and Ann Gullick came out on top as eight teams of three played a 10-hole Boston Boogie.

Stableford points were awarded to two players per hole as Boston Golf Club’s ladies’s Section competed on Wednesday.

Triple points were awarded on the par threes, double points on par fives and singles on par fours.

The winning team scored 69 stableford points, eight clear of runners-up Pam Hyde, Jenny Geeson and Janet Read.

In third place were Di Lincoln, Maureen Molson and Jacquie Short with 56 points.

Pictured are Kath Yates, Ann Gullick and Barbara Unwin.