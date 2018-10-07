Battling Callum Johnson beaten in world title fight, but Artur Beterviev was given the biggest shock of his pro career

Artur Beterbiev may have retained the IBF world light heavyweight title, but Callum Johnson gave the Russian the shock of his career.

Beterbiev, who Johnson described as a ‘beast’, made it 13 knockouts from 13 pro fights as the bout was stopped 2 mins and 36 secs into the fourth round at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena.

But Bostonian Johnson sent his opponent to the canvas in the second round, the first time Beterbiev has been downed as a professional.

This morning’s fight was Johnson’s third straight title fight, having previously become Commonwealth and British champion.

His record now stands at 17 wins and one defeat as a pro.