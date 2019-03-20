Battling through the race conditions

The build up for the Boston Marathon continued for Boston Triathlon Club’s Lynsey Ballans and Adam Sellars as they took part in the Saucony Cambridge Half Marathon.

The route, which started on Midsummer Common, wound through the beautiful city and passed historic landmarks and picturesque scenery along the way.

Chris Willerton.

A total of 10,000 participants took part in the 13.1-mile event which is in its eighth year.

Weather conditions where challenging, with both wind and rain conspiring to sap athletes of their energy.

Adam battled through tough conditions and finished the course in a time of 2:04.43, while Lynsey, recovering from injury, managed her second best half marathon time of 2:25.42.

Clubmate Chris Willerton tested himself against Sir Mo Farah at London’s Vitality Big Half Marathon, which started by Tower Bridge and finished at the Cutty Sark, passing through Tower Hamlets, Southwark, Lewisham and Greenwich.

More than 13,300 runners took to the capital on a very windy morning, Chris finishing in a very respectable 1:35.

Storm Freya didn’t slow Boston Triathlon’s Alan Wheeler down as he took part in the Bedford Autodrome Sprint Duathlon.

The NiceTri-hosted sprint duathlon included the thrill of racing around the fast tarmac of Bedford Autodrome motor racing track and comprised a 5k run, 20k bike and 2.5k run.

The Autodrome was designed from scratch by former F1 driver Jonathan Palmer and provides a fantastic traffic free venue.

Alan finished in a time of 1:05.39, eighth in his age group.