Big results for the Wheelers riders

A strong contingent of Boston Wheelers supported the Butterfly Hospice Trust’s Big Bike Ride.

Tony Filosa and David Parnell were first back from the 66-mile trek, while youngsters Emelia Bartholomew and Jenna Hooton were first club members home in the nine-mile section.

Oliver Turnbull.

In the senior section, club member Darren Wilkinson passed his level one coaching award while Julie Ellis took on her her first cyclo-cross event at Heckington, which was organised by Sleaford Wheelers.

Junior rider Henry Fowler was named as Wheelers’ September Rider of the Month for his perseverance with learning to ride his bike, while Oliver Turnball was named Go-Rider of the Month.