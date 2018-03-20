Big win sees Lodgers J return to top spot

Lodgers J moved one step closer to the Boston and District Table Tennis title with a 1-9 victory away at opponents Graves Park A.

The result gives them a three-point lead over title rivals Lodgers A, with one match remaining for both teams.

Brett Heppenstall got his customary three singles victories, dropping just one end to Alan Reetham.

Brian Hill also won his three singles but not without a tough battle with Rob Smith - Rob being 2-1 up and putting the pressure on Brian.

Brian managed to take the fourth to take it to a decider, and with Rob leading for much of the end it looked like it was going to be a shock victory before Brian showed all his experience to just pip Rob 9-11.

Rob, however, did gain some consolation with a four-set victory over Alan Ashberry.

Before that result, Lodgers A had climbed to the top of the table courtesy of a 3-7 victory over stablemates Lodgers C.

Kelvin Clements was in imperious form, beating Steve Allen in four ends, avenging his defeat to Steve earlier in the season.

Kelvin then brushed Scott Sykes aside in straight sets before repeating the feat against Andy Birks.

Gary Hill earned two points for his side with straight-set victories over Scott and Andy, but couldn’t get the better of Steve Allen, who won their match in four.

It was a tougher night though for Mark Hulme, returning after a back injury, with a determined Scott beating him in four ends and Steve doing likewise.

However, he did get a point on the board with a straight-sets victory over Andy Birks.

It was a great night for Wrangle’s Sam Cooper when they visited Kirton for their match against Graves Park C, with Sam winning all three of his singles, including an epic five-set victory over Martin Walters.

Dave Coulson nearly matched his captain’s performance, taking two victories over Martin and Graham Walters, but just losing out in the fifth to James Quinton.

It was an uncharacteristically poor night by Pete Evans’ standards though, with only one victory over Martin Walters to show for his efforts, James beating him in straight ends and losing in the fifth 11-9 to Graham Walters.

The Park did redeem themselves in the doubles though, with James and Graham defeating Pete and Sam in straight ends to give themselves four points on the night in a 4-6 victory for Wrangle.

Lodgers E moved into third place in Division Two with a comprehensive 10-0 victory over Mayflower Sportsman 2.

Richard Baxter was the man of the match, winning all his singles in straight ends.

Vic Clements also had a good night, dropping just one end on his way to his hat-trick.

Gary Jaques was made to work all that bit harder, especially by Wayne Grooby, who pushed him all the way to a fifth end only to fall short 11-6.

Mayflower 2 almost got a point on the board in the doubles where Grooby and Marshall battled to a five-set defeat to the strong pairing of Baxter and Jaques.

Tetford’s Andy Foster was the stand-out player on the night when Tetford visited Graves Park Nomads, taking all of his singles in straight ends on their way to a 3-7 victory.

Mary Silverton bagged two points with good victories over John Shortland and Chris Wicks, but couldn’t find a way past the wily Alan Davy.

After defeating Mary Silverton, Alan Davy then went on to get his second point of the night by beating Peter Hughes in four ends.

Grave Park’s only other point came from Chris Wicks, who gained a solid victory over Peter Hughes.

Lodgers B stretched their lead at the top of the table to 10 points after defeating stable-mates Lodgers D 2-8.

The D team didn’t get off to the best of starts when Tony Kime fell ill and they had to concede three points off the bat.

Steve Hill did his best to limit the damage with two excellent victories over Trev Blackbourn and Colin Bell.

However, he could do nothing about the close placement tactics of David Kime, David winning in four ends.

It was a tough night for Richard Scott who battled well .

However, he was well beaten by the more experienced players.