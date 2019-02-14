Bike ace Farrington scoops awards treble

Bike ace Bob Farrington is celebrating after scooping three North East Motorcyle Racing Club awards.

The 65-year-old, from Haven Bank, won the Post Classic for the second year running, riding a 1985 Suzuki GSXR 750 with a 1260 motor fitted.

Bob Farrington in action.

He also won the Formula 400 championship for the third consecutive year, riding a Kawasaki ZXR400.

And also for the third year in a row he lifted the NEMCRC Over 50s Shield, collecting his trophies at an awards night in Newcastle.

Bob didn’t begin racing until he was 35 but has certainly made up for lost time, winning many races and championships over the past 30 years.

Having secured top-10 finishes at the Manx Grand Prix and the Classic TT on the famous Isle of Man mountain course, Bob was appointed as an instructor to take newcomers around the TT course on their speed-controlled lap.

“I have also had wins and top-three places at Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, and other famous circuits including Cadwell Park, Mallory and Donington,” he added.

“A lot of my recent achievements have been with the NEMCRC racing at Croft and East Fortune.

“The main reason I changed from road to track is my profession, I am a semi-retired HSE registered Safety Consultant and Plant Instructor.”

Originally from Yorkshire, Bob fell in love with the area when visiting pal Paul Routledge, his fuel man for his pit stop at the Manx GP and Classic TT.

Bob is now hoping to encourage fellow bike enthusiasts to visit New York Lecture Hall as he hosts a fundraising bike night in aid of the hall on April 4.

The event will run from 6pm-9pm it will take the form of a Classic Motorcycle and Scooter meeting as well as boasting internal classic displays and a free auto jumble.