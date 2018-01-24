Bill is new Boston West captain

Bill Laing is the Boston West Golf Club Seniors captain for 2018.

He replaced Ian McKenzie in the role following the annual general meeting, which was held last Tuesday.

Ian’s last task in the office was to present the Allan Hunt Memorial Trophy to John Wade.

This was a nine-hole three-club competition and John scored a very good 18 points.

Ian thanked Bill for all his help and support over the past year while he was vice-captain, adding he was looking forward to a quieter year without the added responsibility.

Bill, who has been a member of Boston West for 17 years, and is no stranger to the office as he was the club captain in 2014, said he was looking forward to the task ahead and asked for the members’ help and support in the coming year.