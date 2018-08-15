Boston ABC fighters impress at Box Cup

Boston Amateur Boxing Club juniors Dylan Harmon and Coby Brown impressed at the prestigious East Midlands Box Cup.

The competition saw almost 400 entries from all over the country.

The three-day event was hosted at Grantham where, on day one, both boys hit the scales early and made it into their respective categories.

Once the draw had been completed Harmon received a bye into the semi-final the following day.

Brown, however, had to box for his semi spot and was up for the challenge of facing Jack Pickford, from Hodderstone.

Brown, who has been looking very sharp in training, started the bout perfectly, using his hand speed and excellent head movement to great effect.

Pickford gave his all but couldn’t overcome the skills and power of the Bostonian.

As the bout drew to a close it was clear Brown had done enough and he was awarded the unanimous decision.

Day two and both Boston boys were through to the semi-finals.

Harmon was drawn against Liam Pastore of Richardson’s Boxing Academy.

He put on a great display of boxing and fought with heart and determination.

Both young men started the bout quickly, trying to stamp their authority on the contest.

They had equal success, landing crisp jabs and Harmon was using his powerful backhand with great accuracy.

The second round was equally close as both lads displayed some great technical boxing.

The final round saw Harmon dig deep, but his rival was given the decision.

Brown’s semi was against K. Harkin, from Arnold Boxing Club.

His slick boxing skills and class footwork gave him the first round, while the second saw him box wonderfully, shooting out his jab and following up with telling hooks, helping another unanimous victory.

Brown met Kyle Wood, from Highfields, Manchester, in the final of the 60kg category.

The first round was evenly-matched while the second saw Brown exhibit excellent technical ability and great combinations.

But at the final bell Wood was given the split decision.