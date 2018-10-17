Boston ABC install defibrillator

Boston Amateur Boxing Club have installed a defibrillator at their Field Street gym.

The club raised the money through sponsorship and donations.

‘’We are so pleased to have installed this defibrillator for use in the community,” said club secretary Pete Foster.

‘’We would like to thank Martin and Debbie of Soteria Solutions for providing the unit.

“Also Periam and Williamson, Trevor Howsam and Barbara Hilton for their generous donations.’’

Pictured are the Saturday morning Quid-a-Kid group with club members and coaches Tommy Upsall and Matthew Mooney.

Anyone aged between five and 13 is welcome to join the group, which meets from 9.30am to 10.30am on Saturdays, each session costing £1 per person.