Boston ABC’s kids raise cash

Youngsters from Boston Amateur Boxing Club were out in full force representing the club last Sunday as they took part in the sponsored Annual Fun Run in Boston’s Central Park.

Fourteen members from the Saturday morning kids-for-a-quid session, a class that is aimed at five-13-year-old children and is used to give an introduction to amateur boxing, fitness, discipline with fun based activities, took part.

Under the watchful eye of coaches Matthew Mooney and Tommy Upsall, the youngsters completed a minimum of two laps.

All monies raised will be used to help buy much-needed equipment and allow the clubs boxers to enter championships.

If anyone would be interested in sponsoring the club, please contact Matthew Mooney on 07792 114 324.