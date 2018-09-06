Boston aces claim county tennis titles

The Lindum Lincolnshire Adult and Junior Championships were held at Boston Tennis Club last week.

The adult competition’s men’s singles was won by Dom Beesley, beating Matthew Gedney in a three-set final.

Lucy Hull was runner-up in the ladies’ event.

Runners-up in the over 40 singles were Sue Burnett and Simon Bush.

Simon lost out to Mike Burnett in the final.

In the doubles, Rachel Gedney and Claire Smith finished as runners-up, as did Ray Frankish and James Newton.

The men’s winners were Mike Burnett and David Jones.

In the mixed doubles, Matthew Gedney and Victoria Beardsley beat Steve Wood and Laura White.

Boston Tennis Club juniors featured in many of the finals.

Matthew Gedney played Marcus Witt in the 18 and under boy’s singles final in a repeat of the 2017 final, but this year it was Matthew who emerged as the champion, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In the 18 girls’ final Lucy Hull was runner up missing out in a tie-break second set to Angela Halton.

In the 16 and under boys’ event, Lucas East was the winner beating Ryan Scaman from Louth in a very close match 5-7, 6-4 and winning the third-set tie-break 10-7.

Alice Gamman had two tie-breaks in her result in the 14 girls and won both of them to give her this title.

Alice was the runner-up in the 16 girls and William Cheer was runner-up in the 14 boys.

Ben Rudkin was successful in the mini tennis events starting the week winning the orange event (9 and under) on the Tuesday and by Friday reaching the final of the green (10 and under) in which he was the runner-up.

Matilda Clark played exceptionally well to win the orange girls’ (9 and under) and Poppy Gibbons also performed well against srong opposition to finish runner-up in the green (10 and under).