Boston ASC named county’s Top Club for the first time in their history

Boston Amateur Swimming Club are officially the county’s Top Club.

The squad learned they had received the accolade for the first time in their history after totting up the most points at the Lincolnshire Championships, held at Grantham over a series of weekends.

The Boston team collected 42 golds, 51 silvers and 34 bronze medals, which accrued the highest overall points score according to the Lincs Amateur Swimming Association.

The in-form performers completed a total of 239 top-eight finishes at the championships.

“I’m so proud of my swimmers, I work them hard,” said coach Ian Wells, whose young charges begin training at 5.15am in the morning and swim for at least 11 hours each week.

It’s been a fantastic few months for Boston ASC, who also won the Fenland League for the second time in their history in October.