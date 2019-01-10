Boston Community Runners tackle two parkruns in one day

Boston Community Runners were in action at events to welcome in the New Year.

At the Peterborough Year’s Eve 10k, Jessica Bland was one of more than 600 runners taking part.

She managed to keep a constant pace and finished in a time of 1:08.14.

New Year’s Day saw some special parkruns take place, with some club members taking on two in one day.

Sixteen runners headed to Grantham for the Belton House parkrun, which saw a record number of more than 590 taking part.

After finishing their parkruns it was a quick getaway for Kelvin and Jayne Clements, who managed to get to Rutland for their event, and also for Jake Fountain and Michael Corney, who managed to get to the Newark run.

Anyone looking to take up running in 2019 is invited to join the Boston Community Runners’s Couch 2 5K scheme.

The club meets on Thursdays at 7pm at the Peter Paine site on Rosebery Avenue.

Further details are available from the club’s Facebook and Twitter pages.