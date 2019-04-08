Boston cyclist to ride the breadth of the UK for the Butterfly Hospice

Cyclist Alan Sharpe will be crossing Britain from Borth to Boston to raise funds for the Butterfly Hospice Trust.

The four-day challenge will see him travel unaided from the west coast of Wales to the east of England.

Beginning on May 21, Alan will follow a route which takes him through the Cambrian Mountains, with overnight stops at Newtown Powys, Ironbridge and Bingham, before arriving in Boston at approximately 12.30pm on May 24.

“I like to set myself a challenge every year,” said Alan, a Boston Wheelers member who is currently clocking up the miles with his hill training.

“The Butterfly Hospice Trust is a local charity which does excellent work in the local community and it would be nice to try to help them out.”

Previous events have seen Alan, 60, twice take on 300 miles in 24-hour challenges, cycle from Land’s End to John O’Groats and from St David’s, the most westerly part of mainland Wales, to Lowestoft, the most eastern part of the UK.

The route is more than 200 miles and, as an additional fundraiser, Alan will be challenging people to guess exactly how far he will be cycling.

You can do this by visiting the Butterfly Hospice Trust shop in the Market Place or at a stall on Boston market on April 27.

Alan will track his miles and the total distance will be revealed after the completion of the journey.

You can support Alan by sponsoring him via his JustGiving page. Visit his Justgiving page.