Boston golf trio among scramble winners

The Ladies’ July Open Texas Scramble tournament at Boston Golf Club lattracted teams of four ladies from clubs around the county last Wednesday.

The event was won by a team comprising three Boston golfers - Ruth Simpson, Katie Price and Yvonne Shaffarczyk - with Kate Hall-Jones of Woodhall, who scored 60.2.

In second place with 61.5 were Hilary Calvert and Jane Bratley (Boston), and Jo Burden and Wendy Harrison (Woodhall), while Pat Coleman, Lynn Fletcher, Lindsey Ginty and Sandra Dearie (Woodhall) were third on 63.7.

The Louth quartet of Pam Shepherd, Janet Moody, Steph Teanby and Di Jones finished fourth with a score of 63.7

The prize for nearest the pin on the fifth hole was won by home player Jean Markham, with the prize for nearest the pin on the 14th hole going to visitor Margaret Williams (Louth).

A 50-50 prize draw was won by Ruth Street from Boston, with the second prize going to Merna Atkins (Kirton Holme).