Boston golfers claim EuroPro Tour prizemoney in Dublin

The three Boston golfers competing on the PGA EuroPro Tour all returned from the Prem Group Irish Masters with money in the bank.

The three-day event at the Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort saw Dave Coupland finish T13 following rounds of 69, 70 and 72 on the par-72 course.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC, collected a cheque for £700, but slipped to second place in the Order of Merit as Mark Young (-9) won his third tournament of the year after succeeding in a three-way play-off.

Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) and Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC) both finished T33 on -1.

Spooner shot rounds of 71, 69 and 75 and Wrisdale 70, 70, 75.

Both claimed £367.50 in prize money, with Spooner fourth and Wrisdale sixth in the Order of Merit.