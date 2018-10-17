Boston golfers heading to PGA EuroPro Tour Championships with very different targets

Three Boston golfers will jet out to Spain this week looking to end the PGA EuroPro Tour in style, and collect a bumper cheque along the way.

Billy Spooner, Dave Coupland and Jordan Wrisdale all sit in the top-six of the Order of Merit, with five championship wins between them.

Jordan Wrisdale.

And each will be looking to sign off with victory at the Desert Springs and Andalusian Tourism Tour Championships, where the winner will pocket £22,540.

And with a cheque for £11,270 heading to the runner-up and third-place going home with £5,630 the stakes are high on the Desert Springs Indiana course.

Victory could see Coupland end the year back on top of the Order of Merit and, with a place on the Challenge Tour secured for 2019, offer a huge confidence boost going into European Tour qualifying.

Coupland’s victories at the Ablrate.com Championship and IFX and Winged Boots Championship currently see him sitting £2,313.48 behind leader Mark Young.

Billy Spooner.

“I’m going there to do as well as possible and try to finish first in the Order of Merit,” said Coupland, the only one of the three who has previous experience of the course.

“I set out to win the Order of Merit and I’ve still got a chance to do that.

“I’ve been playing good, consistent golf this year and if I keep doing that then hopefully I can sneak it.”

For Wrisdale, next week offers him the final chance to secure a top-five finish if he can move up one place by the end the tournament.

Like Coupland and Spooner, he received an exemption from round one of the European Tour Qualifying School, with round two beginning on November 2.

However, he needs to leapfrog fifth-placed Chris Gane to join his fellow Bostonians in securing promotion to the Challenge Tour for 2019.

“A top-five finish is what I’m aiming for, but I’m going there to win it,” said Wrisdale, who claimed his championship win at the Pentahotels Championship.

“Like Tiger Woods said, you can’t go into any tournament looking to finish second.

“I’ve been playing well and I feel good enough to win it.

“That’s how you have to think at every tournament, you’re playing the field, not just one individual.

“But having it (a Challenge Tour place) in my back pocket would be a great feeling going into Q School.”

Spooner has also already secured his place on the Challenge Tour and, with his sights also set on the big prize of the European Tour, he will arrive in Spain with different goals.

“It’s more of a relaxing week,” said Spooner, who believes the pressure is off.

“I’ll go out with my family and girlfriend. I feel I can’t do more than what I have this year.

“It’s a chance to enjoy some golf, hopefully pick up a bit of money and make sure I get myself right for Tour School.”

Spooner - currently ranked third in the Order of Merit - has won both the Matchroom Sport Championship and Newmacher Golf Club Challenge this year.

He is curently putting in the hours to ensure he’s on top of his game for Q School, which will be held at four venues in Spain.

And plenty of those hours have been spent practising with Coupland.

The Tour Championships are open to the top 60 finishers in Europe’s third tier and the three-round event will be held next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (October 24-26).