Boston golfers in form at scramble

Boston Golf Club held their Open Texas Scramble for men, mixed and ladies’ teams.

A total of 22 teams of four took part from around the county.

Lady Captain Janet Read presents the Jan Miller Cup to Jean Markham.

The winners were Jez Woodcock, Guy Woodcock, Nick Woodcock and Simon Woodcock from Woodhall, Rochdale and Boston clubs.

They scored with 58.4.

The runners-up in the men’s section, all from Boston, with 60.3 were Philip Sales, David Greer, Darryll Cassere and Ian Humphries.

In third position were Malcolm Hyde, David Hodgson, Brian Marriott and Graham Tempest, again from Boston, with 61.8.

The mixed winners were Mick Couture, Pat Couture, Mick Wood and Jane Marriott with 62.4 and Martin and Yvonne Schaffarczyk, Ken and Jacquie Short were the runners-up with 63.

Both teams came from Boston.

The winning ladies’ team consisted of Boston’s Jean Markham, Pam Hyde, Ruth Simpson and Ann Hodgson with 64.7.

Twenty-two ladies played in the Wednesday competition last week, a stableford format for the Dunhill Island Trophy.

The winner was Jean Markham with 33 stableford points.

The runner-up with 31 points was Pam Hyde and, in third position, was Ruth Simpson with 30 points.

Hilary Calvert won the twos competition on the fifth Hole.

Five competitors played in the nine-hole competition which was won by Sandra Sharpe with 15 stableford points.

The Ladies’ team played their first league game of the season away at Woodhall Spa, resulting in Boston losing 3&1.

Ruth Simpson showed her dominance as she won the Ladies’ Dunhill Islands Trophy with 36 stableford points.

The runner-up was Kate Price with 32 points, Katie also recording a hole-in-one on the 14th.

Third position went to Pam King with 30 points.

A team of Ruth Simpson, Pam Hyde, Jean Markham and Lady President Ann Hodgson played in the King’s Lynn Am-Am, finishing in third place overall.