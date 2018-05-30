Boston Tennis Club’s beginners’ course

Boston Tennis Club will be hosting beginners’ courses for youngsters next month.

Tennis for Kids offers children aged four-11 the opportunity to fall in love with tennis, by taking part in a six-week introductory course delivered by specially-trained and enthusiastic coaches across the UK.

This year the Sleaford Road Club will be taking part and offering courses.

There will be two groups running, one for youngsters aged four-8 and another older category for those aged nine-11.

Boston’s courses are starting on June 10.

For details visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/tennisforkids.

Places are limited but anyone booking will receive six lessons, a racket, personalised T-shirt and tennis balls.