Boston Town were beaten 2-1 by Rothwell Corinthians as the away side came from behind to claim the points.

Will Britton returned to the club for the evening and gave the Poachers a 53rd-minute lead.

But the Corinthians fought back to claim the points.

Lori Borbely and Ollie Pinner took control of the squad as manager Dennis Greene was unavailable, and had to patch together a team without the unavailable Jason Field and Fraser Bayliss.